Inton appointed as QC traffic czar

posted July 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm by Rio N. Araja July 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has appointed former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board official Ariel Inton as her new traffic czar. Belmonte issued Executive Order 9-2019, designating Inton as the “action man” of the Task Force for Transport and Traffic Management. The Department of Public Order and Safety, headed by retired police general Elmo San Diego, has already turned over more than 400 traffic enforcers to Inton. The task force is a separate division not under the DPOS, Inton said.“This is something not new. The disaster risk reduction and management function of the DPOS was transferred to the then newly-created Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office. Under the task force, I was appointed as the action man for traffic management,” he told the Manila Standard. San Diego shall be responsible for clearing operations and implementation of various ordinances, Inton said.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.