Millennial Darna

Jane de Leon on Wednesday was announced as the new Darna, the most coveted role in showbiz.

She takes over from Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin, who both were attached to the superhero movie but had to back out because of injuries. Jane Florence Benitez de Leon is a 20-year-old Star Magic artist who has appeared in several ABS-CBN shows such as “Maaalaala Mo Kaya,” “Wansapanataym,” “Ipaglaban Mo” and “La Luna Sangre.” Before Wednesday’s blockbuster announcement, she was best known for her role as the younger sister of Jericho Rosales in the popular TV drama “Halik.”Aside from various Kapamilya shows, De Leon was also part of the 2017 movie “The Debutantes” and the 2018 teen-oriented film “Walwal.” But De Leon is not just an actress but a “total performer,” according to her bio in the Star Magic website.

She also sings as well as plays the guitar and drums. In fact, she was a former member of the all-female group Girltrends on “Its Showtime” before she became a solo artist.