Millennial Darna
She takes over from Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin, who both were attached to the superhero movie but had to back out because of injuries. Jane Florence Benitez de Leon is a 20-year-old Star Magic artist who has appeared in several ABS-CBN shows such as “Maaalaala Mo Kaya,” “Wansapanataym,” “Ipaglaban Mo” and “La Luna Sangre.” Before Wednesday’s blockbuster announcement, she was best known for her role as the younger sister of Jericho Rosales in the popular TV drama “Halik.”
She also sings as well as plays the guitar and drums. In fact, she was a former member of the all-female group Girltrends on “Its Showtime” before she became a solo artist.