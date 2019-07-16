Palace ignores Robredo: Let her be

The Palace on Monday brushed off the possibility of filing an impeachment case against Vice President Leni Robredo for supporting a United Nations resolution seeking to review the Duterte administration’s drug war. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the government had “more important things to do” than impeach Robredo following her remarks that she would welcome UN probers when their inquiry on the alleged human rights violations started. “You know, we have better things to do. There are so many problems in this country,” Panelo said. Meanwhile, the commissioner of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission said Monday he only issued a “warning” against Robredo that an impeachment complaint might be filed against her for supporting a United Nations resolution seeking to review the drug war. PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna said he did not intend to file any impeachment complaint against Robredo. “It’s a warning so she can also think it over, that she has to temper her statements. Although I respect her, she’s a politician, she’s a lawyer like me but she has to temper her statements,” Luna told ANC’s Early Edition. Panelo has also kept his hands off the issue, leaving the matter to those who “want to initiate” the impeachment. “I will leave it to those who would want to initiate whatever they want to initiate against whomsoever,” Panelo said. “There are as many opinions as there are lawyers. The impeachment court will be the ultimate decider of that legal issue.”His statement came after Luna issued a warning against Robredo for her remarks favoring the UN probe. “Do not embarrass our government internationally. You can always ventilate matters within and we can debate all day, all night without accusing our government of wrongdoings without substantial basis,” Luna said in a television interview. Robredo, in a radio interview last week, said she would welcome UN investigators when their review on the alleged human-rights violations started. The Vice President’s statement was a “betrayal of public trust,” Luna said. “I cannot sit idly by while our Vice President is lambasting our government, taking a position different from our President and making it appear that the government is into human rights abuses,” he said. Robredo’s camp on Sunday said the Vice President was willing to face any impeachment call. The conflict rose from the Iceland-initiated resolution that called for the UN Human Rights Council to conduct a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in the Philippines amid the government’s anti-narcotics crackdown. The resolution was approved by the UN Human Rights Council last week after eighteen countries had favored it. Fourteen opposed and 15 abstained.