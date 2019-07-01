Thousands join Gay Pride March

PRIDE MARCH. Beating its record in 2018, this year’s Metro Manila Pride March continued its streak as the largest and oldest Pride demonstration in Southeast Asia. The 2019 Metro Manila Pride March at the Marikina Sports Center recorded 70,000 attendees on Saturday, June 29, the organizers said. This was almost thrice its number of participants in 2018. Last year, Metro Manila Pride broke records as the oldest and biggest Pride demonstration in Southeast Asia because of its 25,000-strong crowd. Teddy Pelaez

Thousands joined Manila’s Gay Pride march Saturday wielding rainbow flags and umbrellas in a push for equality, just weeks after the nation’s leader sparked outrage by declaring he’d been “cured” of homosexuality years ago. While the Philippines has a reputation of being accepting of gay and transgender people, same-sex marriage is outlawed and legal protections are nearly non-existent.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly used gay slurs against critics, and told a crowd last month that in his younger days he “cured” himself of homosexuality with the help of “beautiful women”. “He’s absolutely wrong on that one. That’s not how it works!” said marcher Noel Bordador, 55, an episcopal priest. But Bordador said that the gay community faced deeper issues than worrying about Duterte’s outrageous comments. “Can I get married here? Do I have rights?” he asked. “Legal protections, that is what we are fighting for.”Divorce, abortion and same-sex marriage are all illegal in the deeply Catholic nation, where a gay rights bill has made very little progress in the legislature after decades of pushing. Gay Pride marchers numbered some 30,000, organizers said, as the rally crept through heavy rain with metres-long rainbow banners. “It is a human rights movement––and as such, is a call for active solidarity with other marginalised communities,” march organizer Nicky Castillo said. Manila’s rally comes as New York expects millions of marchers for its 50th commemoration of the city’s Stonewall riots, a turning point in the LGBTQ community’s fight for rights.