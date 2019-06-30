QC boasts ₱26B in cash, investments

Mayor Herbert Bautista

The Quezon City government has at least P26 billion in cash and investments, according to outgoing Mayor Herbert Bautista. Bautista said he was leaving the city with cash on hand and investments amounting to P26,274,036,108. During his end of term report and valedictory address last Friday, he said he has doubled the city’s revenue collection.“Our biggest revenue contributions come from business tax collections, which increased by 172 percent, from P3.83 billion in 2010, to P10.43 billion in 2018,” he said. He crowed about the efforts of the city’s departments in addressing pressing issues on social development, fiscal management, peace and order, and disaster risk reduction and management. One of the key projects of the mayor is Bistekville which was recognized by the United Nations for providing affordable housing for indigent residents and those who live in hazard-prone areas, thus, Bistekville was conferred the Sustainable Cities Human Settlements Award.In the past three years since 2017, Quezon City excelled the regional validation for the Seal of Good Local Governance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government. From being a Hall of Famer in the regional level, the city finally bagged the National Gawad Kalasag for the Best City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Bautista acknowledged the efforts of the 142 barangays for strengthening their management and operations through efficient and effective standards set by the Barangay Seal of Good Housekeeping. He lauded the city’s departments and all its employees for a job well done during his three terms as the city’s local chief executive. “I cherish the support of my Quezon City team who have helped our government and our city reap so many recognitions and awards for pioneering and the best practices in governance through the nine years of my administration,” he said.