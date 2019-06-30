106 illegal aliens arrested in Laguna

Immigration authorities arrested 106 foreign nationals—mostly Chinese workers—during a raid of a business process outsourcing company in Biñan, Laguna. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the foreigners were caught in the act by operatives from the bureau’s Intelligence Division working at a BPO firm without the necessary visas. “They failed to present any proof of identification during verification formalities,” Morente said. Of the 106 arrested aliens, 22 were female, including a minor, while 84 were male. “They were obviously trafficked to work here illegally,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said. “Information about the illegal aliens came from several complaints from the community,” she said, adding that most of those arrested were undocumented or were able to present only tourist visas. Arrested were 97 Chinese, 4 Indonesians, 3 Malaysians, 1 Vietnamese, and 1 Laotian.“They were arrested for violating the conditions of their stay,” said Sandoval. “Foreigners are not allowed to work here without the proper visas or permits.” The aliens will be detained at the bureau’s holding facility in Bicutan, Taguig while ongoing deportation proceedings. The BI’s intelligence division recommended the release of the 17-year-old minor under recognizance to her guardian, but she may still be ordered to leave the country. “Cases like this show that some foreign nationals think that they could just get away with illegal activities in the country easily,” Morente said. “This should serve as a warning to aliens with depraved motives. We are serious in our drive against illegal aliens. Foreigners who are undocumented should go out now and legalize their stay, lest face sanctions,” he added.