LP stalwart joins Robredo-Locsin fray

Senator Francis Pangilinan, a stalwart of the opposition Liberal Party, has condemned Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin’s language against Vice President Leni Robredo in social media saying the DFA chief “should be held to account for unprofessional conduct.” In a statement, Pangilinan said: “While Secretary Locsin has already said sorry, we strongly condemn his rude, contemptuous, and insulting language for VP Leni Robredo in social media. “This kind of insolence and disrespect has no place in a civilized society and especially coming from the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the office primarily responsible for the country’s international diplomatic relations. “The behavior of Secretary Locsin violates Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. His insults and impertinence are very unprofessional and notwithstanding his apology, he should be held to account.” In a related development, election lawyer Romulo Macalintal blasted Locsin for calling Robredo, his client, “” or stupid after she questioned the cancellation of courtesy diplomatic passports of former Filipino diplomats. In a statement, Macalintal, who lost in the Senate race in the last elections, said he never thought Locsin would be “off-guard” in treating a lady, who also happened to be the Vice President. “Calling her ‘’ or stupid just because she made a remark that ran counter to his official action does not fit well to the fine gentleman that was Teddy Locsin I previously admired,” Macalintal said.“While you think that VP Leni may not be as intelligent as you, but I can assure you, Teddy Boy, that she is a very honest and sincere public servant and a distinguished companyera.” Locsin’s remarks against Robredo followed her comment that the cancellation of diplomatic passports of former government officials unjustly punished Filipinos and was tantamount to siding with China. The cancellation was ordered after former DFA Secretary Albert del Rosario, who was carrying a diplomatic passport, was denied entry in Hong Kong. Del Rosario and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales had earlier sued Chinese President Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court. “Hey,. That is precisely why I have ordered the cancellation of all courtesy diplomatic passports because I refuse to single out Del Rosario,” Locsin said on Twitter. “Will someone please do her the kindness to give her a brain? Here I am trying to do what’s right, which is to restrict diplomatic passports to real existing working diplomats so as not to devalue them abroad—and not pass them out as favors to retirees and friends,” he added.