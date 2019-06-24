ALL SECTIONS
243 informal settlers to become lot owners soon

posted June 23, 2019 at 11:10 pm by  Rio N. Araja
At least 243 informal settler families whose homes were set to be demolished under a court order will soon became lot owners after the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor gave its assistance to assure their adequate relocation.

Alvin Feliciano, PCUP chairperson and chief executive officer, said in a pre-demolition conference of the agency in 2018, the concerned landowner agreed that the demolition would be temporarily postponed to prepare the affected families for their relocation within the disputed area.

During the provided period, the commission organized the informal settlers to become a legitimate organization, a requirement under the application for the community mortgage program of the Social Housing Finance Corp., he said.

After establishing the organization now called the Sariling Atin Homeowners Association Inc. of Tacuron City, the PCUP sought help from the local government and the SHFC.

Feliciano said the objective of the housing program wasto assist the urban poor to buy their own land through government loans.

According to Feliciano, the SHFC released a letter of guarantee last June 14, citing that the agency would buy the 47,846-square meter lot in favor of the landless families for P21 million.

The homeowners’ relocation was just within the vicinity of the disputed area.

“We only desire that PCUP would be able to help our urban poor and find them a decent relocation. President Rodrigo Duterte has always asserted the no-demolition no-relocation policy,” Feliciano said.

He assured the public that the process of demolition of underprivileged and homeless citizens would be just and humane.

Topics: Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor , Alvin Feliciano , Sariling Atin Homeowners Association Inc , Rodrigo Duterte

