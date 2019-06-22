House on ‘overdrive’ under Arroyo

The House of Representatives went on overdrive during the incumbency of Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. House records indicate that during the 54 session days that Arroyo was the Speaker, the chamber passed a total 2,505 measures or an average of 46 measures per session day. In her valedictory speech before the House adjourned sine die last June 4, Arroyo said that early on, she set the principal objective of the House to push for the legislative agenda of President Rodrigo Duterte, especially the passage of priority bills that were highlighted in his 2018 State of the Nation Address. She said many other priority bills of the President, including those not in his 2018 SONA, were also passed by the House. She also lauded the House Members for their tireless work and dedication which resulted in what she called genuine milestones that will benefit Filipinos now and in the future. Based on the most recent report of the House Committee on Rules, from the opening of the Third Regular Session on July 23, 2018 until the sine die adjournment last June 4, 2019, of the 2,505 measures processed, the House approved a total of 909 measures, 250 of which became laws, 44 were transmitted to President Duterte for approval, 15 were ratified bicam reports, 33 were passed by the Senate without amendments, 10 were adopted Senate version while 59 were concurred with Senate amendments. Moreover, the House substituted/consolidated 1,565 measures, had 25 measures in the Calendar of Business, and referred six resolutions on inquiries. Of the 250 new laws, 82 were national bills, 166 local bills and two Joint Resolutions. Among the most recently-enacted are: Republic Act 11321 “An Act Institutionalizing the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)”, based on House Bill 7773; RA 11291 “An Act Providing for A Magna Carta of the Poor”, based on HB 5811; RA 11285 “Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act”, based on HB 8629; RA 11279 “An Act Transferring the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) and the National Police Training Institute (NPTI) from the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) to the PNP”, based on HB 8628; RA 11262 “Extending The Period For The Grant Of Incentives To Tourism Enterprise Zones And Registered Tourism Enterprises”, based on HB 8861; RA 11261 “First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act”, based on HB 172; RA 11241 “Philippine Occupational Therapy Act”, based on HB 8528; and RA 11235 “Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act”, based on HBN 8419. Meanwhile, the two Joint Resolutions passed by the House were Joint Resolution No. 3 “Extending the Availability of the 2018 Appropriations” and Joint Resolution No. 4 “Extending the Period of Availability of Funds for Victims of Human Rights Violations.”On the 44 measures transmitted to the President for his signature, 25 are national bills while 19 are local bills. These include, among others : H 8795 “Strengthening The National Museum Of The Philippines”; HB 8719 “Establishing And Institutionalizing The Seal Of Good Local Governance For Local Government Units, And Allocating For This Purpose The Seal Of Good Local Governance Fund”; HB 8715 “Adopting Innovation As Vital Component Of The Country’s Development Policies To Drive Inclusive Development, Promote The Growth And National Competitiveness Of Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises”; HB 7260 “Declaring February Four Of Every Year As The “ Philippine-American War Memorial Day”; HB 8794 “Defining Gender- Based Street, Public Spaces And Online Sexual Harassment, Providing Protective Measures And Prescribing Penalties Therefor.” Most of the local bills transmitted to the President seek to 1) increase the bed capacity of different provincial hospitals in the country, 2) upgrade their services, facilities and professional health care, and 3) increase their medical personnel. Other local bills seek the conversion of state colleges into state universities. Meanwhile on the plenary level, the House approved 387 bills on third and final reading and three on second reading. Approved on final reading were 135 national bills, 251 local bills and 1 Resolution of Both Houses which is RBH No. 15 “Resolution of Both Houses Proposing the Revision of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines” authored by Speaker Arroyo. The two national bills approved on second reading are : HB 9209 “Providing For A Regulatory Framework For Open Harbor Pilotage In The Country” and HB 9210 “Protecting The Right Of Athletes To Serve The Philippines As Part Of The National Team And Providing Penalties For Violations Thereof.” The House also adopted 10 Senate versions of seven national bills, two local bills and Concurrent Resolution. These include, among others: SB 1826 “Strengthening The Security Of Tenure Of Workers”; SB 2065 “Creating The Positions For Judges - At- Large, Amending For The Purpose Batas Pambansa Blg. 129, Otherwise Known As “ The Judiciary Reorganization Act Of 1980”; SB 2195 “Authorizing The Court To Require Community Service In Lieu Of Imprisonment For The Penalty Of Arresto Menor”; SB 2124 “Strengthening The Polytechnic University Of The Philippines By Declaring It As The National Polytechnic University”; SB 2233 “Increasing The Excise Tax Rate On Tobacco Products, Amending For The Purpose Section 145 Of The National Internal Revenue Code Of 1997, As Amended By Republic Act No. 10963”; SB 2234 “Authorizing The Sale Of Parcels Of Land In Barangay Krus Na Ligas, Quezon City To Its Legitimate And Qualified Residents”; and SCR 13 “Concurrent Resolution Urging The Commission On Elections To Reset To October 11 To 17, 2018 From October 1 To 5, 2018 The Filing Of The Certificates Of Candidacy In Connection With The May 13, 2019 National And Local Elections.” Likewise, the House concurred with the Senate amendments in 59 measures, 30 of which are national bills, 28 local bills, and one Concurrent Resolution.