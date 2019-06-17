Lift economic restrictions to arrest FDI decline­—Gatchalian

The latest foreign direct investment report showing a 13.9 percent decline underscores the need report boosts our case for the need to reform the country’s relatively restrictive and less competitive economic policies, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said. Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed the FDI net inflows in March 2019 declined to $586 million from the $681 million recorded in the same month last year. The latest United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s 2019 World Investment Report on special economic zones noted that while annual FDI flows to Southeast Asia went up 3 percent to a record $149 billion last year, inflows to the Philippines and Malaysia declined. During the 17th Congress, Gatchalian championed liberalization reforms to build an inclusive, efficient, and competitive business environment in the Philippines. “We pushed for measures including those amending the Foreign Investments Act of 1991, the Public Service Act, and the Retail Liberalization Act, among others,” said the chairman of the Senate committee on economic affairs.Unfortunately, Gatchalian said they did not have the luxury of time to pass these bills before Congress adjourned sine die. In the coming 18th Congress which opens in July, Gatchalian vowed to put greater focus on implementing legislative reforms that will help break down barriers that foreign investors face in the country. “These changes are long overdue. We need laws that are responsive to the needs of the domestic economy and accommodate the dynamics of the regional and global environment,” he said.