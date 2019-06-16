3k jobseekers hired

Close to 3,000 jobseekers were hired during the Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) job and business fair sites nationwide, in celebration of the country’s 121st Independence Day on June 12, the Department of Labor and Employment said on Saturday. The Bureau of Local Employment reported that a total of 2,818 jobseekers were hired on the spot in the job fair held in 22 sites across 16 regions. It added that a total of 9,327 applicants were “near-hires.” Near-hires are individuals who may be considered as hired, but need to submit or lack additional requirements or may need to attend further interviews or tests. They may be hired or placed depending on the outcome of their interview and compliance with pre-employment requirements of the hiring company. A total of 21,722 applicants trooped to the different job and business fair sites nationwide last Wednesday.With this, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III thanked the 560 participating employers for offering 68,893 local and overseas jobs and taking part in the nationwide job fair. “It is testament to their commitment to the continuing efforts of our government to give our Filipinos decent and productive jobs,” he said. Other jobseekers were referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for skills training. A total of 1,582 were referred to other participating government agencies such as the National Bureau of Investigation, Social Security System, Professional Regulation Commission, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Pag-IBIG, and Philippine Statistics Authority. PNA