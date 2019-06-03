Security detail of Tulfo brothers recalled—Año

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Sunday ordered the Philippine National Police to recall eight police security detail of media personality Erwin Tulfo and his three siblings but said this has nothing to do with Tulfo's controversial rant against Social Welfare chief and former Army head Rolando Bautista. Año said the pullout was part of “standard protocol.” PNP spokesman Col. Bernard Banac said based on standard protocol, the two PNP security personnel assigned to Erwin, and the six others detailed to his brothers Ben and Raffy and sister Jocelyn, will undergo regular inspection, interview and debriefing this week. “The continuation of security detail will largely depend on the outcome of this regular review process and the revalidation of the level of threats against the protectees. This standard protocol applies to all authorized protectees, and not only to Erwin Tulfo,” said Banac in statement. “All authorization of Tulfo siblings will undergo the same review process as ordered by Sec. Año,” he added. Last week, Erwin berated Bautista after the latter begged off from an interview as he was in a meeting with a Singaporean ambassador, prompting active and retired military officers to demand an apology from the media personality. Asked why the Tulfo siblings have security details, Banac said “any person can request for security from the PNP when they feel their life is threatened.”“Upon request, they will undergo threat assessment, and if the threat is confirmed they will be provided security detail,” he said. The Armed Forces of the Philippines also recalled the Marine personnel assigned as security escorts to Ramon Tulfo, the country's special envoy to China, due to “dearth of personnel.” “Due to the dearth of personnel, the Philippine Marine Corps has started recalling its Marines (personnel) who are detailed outside the Corps as security detail,” said AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo. Arevalo said the Marine Corps has sent correspondence to their respective principals since last year informing them of the order requiring the Marines to report back to headquarters for consequent deployment to other units. “Hence, the recall of said security details to Mr. Tulfo, among others. The fact that it took effect only recently is part of the process,” he said. “Marines, who are known for their professionalism, courage, loyalty, discipline, camaraderie, and esprit d’ corps in their field assignments, are usually requested as security detail which invariably bears on the personnel strength of its units especially those deployed in the frontline,” Arevalo added.