Wednesday May 29, 2019

Tondo player wins P210-m lotto jackpot

posted May 28, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  Manila Standard
An extremely fortunate lotto player of PCSO’s 6/55 Grand Lotto game is the sole winner who bagged the jackpot prize amounting to P210,795,849.60 after the six winning numbers were drawn last Monday, May 27.

According to Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Gaming Sector or Gaming, Product Development and Marketing Sector, the winning ticket containing the numbers 02, 04, 06, 08, 24 and 01 was purchased at a lotto outlet in Hermosa Street, Manuguit in Tondo, Manila. Among the lucky ones who took home cash prizes were the 132 players who got five winning numbers with a prize of P12,050 each, the 4,018 who got four winning numbers with a prize of P310 each and the 43,046 players who won P24 each.

The 6/55 Grand Lotto game is played and drawn live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday on PTV-4 every 9 p.m.

PCSO extends its utmost appreciation to the millions of unfaltering supporters of PCSO products such as Lotto, KENO, Sweepstakes and STL in the country. “Because of your unparalleled support, all health-related assistance and charity services are ensured to all our countrymen seeking medical assistance. With your unequalled purchase of tickets, your chance of becoming a millionaire increases while continuing to help the less fortunate,” He added.

