Poll bets gain reprieve from filing of expenses

Election candidates have gained a one-day reprieve from the deadline for filing of their respective Statements of Contributions and Expenditures. The Commission on Elections said the SOCEs may be filed on June 13, since the 30-day deadline falls on a holiday, Independence Day (June 12). “Under the law, all candidates and electoral parties are required to submit [their] SOCE within 30 days after the elections. However, considering that the last day of filing of SOCE is June 12, 2019, which is a holiday, SOCE can still be submitted on the following day [June 13],” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said. Jimenez, however, made it clear that the submission of SOCEs via registered mail, courier or messenger services “shall not be accepted.” The Comelec reminded all candidates of the recent midterm elections to submit three copies of SOCE, which should be in Excel format. “[The] SOCE is required to be submitted despite that: Candidate was not elected; the campaign was self-funded; no expenditures were incurred; candidate did not pursue or continue the campaign, and candidate withdrew his candidacy unless it was withdrawn officially before the start of election campaign. [Feb. 12 for senators and March 29 for local candidates],” the Comelec added.The poll body also said winning candidates may still file their SOCEs beyond the deadline, but have to pay a penalty for late filing. “SOCE filed beyond the deadline shall not be accepted except from those who won the elections. Until the submission of SOCE, the winning candidate shall not assume office. (Sec. 14 or Republic Act 7166). Provided, however, the winning candidate shall submit SOCE within six months from the date of proclamation without prejudice to payment of administrative penalty for late filing [Sec. 13 and Sec. 16 of Comelec Resolution No. 10505],” the statement said. “Failure to file SOCE may result [in] imposition of administrative sanctions against candidates and electoral parties,” it added. Section 14 of RA 7166 imposes a fine ranging from P1,000 to P10,000. The Comelec said SOCE forms can be downloaded from its website.