Belgica heads new cast of Duterte appointees

posted May 24, 2019 at 01:00 am by Nathaniel Mariano May 24, 2019 at 01:00 am

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission head Greco Belgica's father, Pastor Grepor "Butch" Belgica, as Presidential Adviser for Religious Affairs, documents released by the Palace showed on Thursday. Duterte on May 20 placed the older Belgica under the Office of the President, where he will receive a compensation of P1 a year. Before pursuing pastoral work, the Belgica patriarch, a gang leader during the Marcos administration, was imprisoned for murder at the age of 16 and served 11 years. Meanwhile, to replace the vacancy left by the late peace advocate Ghazali Jaafar, who died in March due to a lingering illness, the President appointed Mudjid Abu as a member of the 80-member BTA. The BTA will oversee the interim government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Aside from the two officials, Duterte also signed the appointment papers of several people from the Office of the Cabinet Secretariat, the departments of Health, Labor and Employment, Interior and Local Government, Foreign Affairs and Transportation. There were also new additions to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine National Police.

