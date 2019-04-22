Focus crimes down over Holy Week

posted April 22, 2019 at 11:20 pm

Focus crimes in Metro Manila decreased by 31.58 percent during this year's observance of the Holy Week as compared to last year. Based on figures released by the National Capital Region Police Office, the number of crime incidents this year declined to 182, from 266 between March 26 and April 1, 2018. Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injuries, rape, robbery, theft, motor vehicle and motorcycle theft. Murder cases decreased by 56.25 percent—from 16 to seven cases; homicide, declined by 44.44 percent—from nine to five; physical injury, increased by 5.17 percent—from 58 to 61; rape decreased by 72 percent—from 25 to seven; robbery decreased by 32.08 percent—from 53 to 36; theft dropped by 33.68 percent—from 95 to 63; carnapping, decreased by 100 percent—from 2 to 0; and stealing of motorcycles, declined by 62.50 percent—from 8 to 3. NCRPO chief Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar attributed the decrease of the crimes during the period to the deployment of 11,500 police officers and to public awareness. "With the anticipation of the event, I ordered the full alert status to increased police visibility and patrol operations; and assistance from force multipliers that resulted in the drop of the crime during the period," Eleazar said. The Metro Manila top cop also urged the public to report to the police any untoward incidents.

