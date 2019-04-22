Bus terminals told to vacate EDSA

posted April 22, 2019 at 11:05 pm by Joel E. Zurbano April 22, 2019 at 11:05 pm

Operators and owners of bus terminals situated along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue have until next month to close their establishments. EDSA BUS BAN. The Metro Manila Development Authority personnel conduct a dry run operation as it starts banning all provincial buses on Edsa. Photo shows MMDA workers intently watching provincial buses passing along Edsa in Cubao, Quezon City. Manny Palmero Operators and owners of bus terminals situated along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue have until next month to close their establishments.The Metro Manila Development Authority made the announcement Monday as it started the dry run activity for the implementation of a new policy regulating the entry of provincial buses along Edsa. The Metro Manila Council, the MMDA´s governing board and policy-making body, recently approved a resolution to remove all bus terminals along Edsa as part of the government’s long-term solution to the worsening traffic situation in the National Capital Region. Provincial buses coming from South Luzon Expressway, especially those from Batangas and Laguna, are encouraged to pass through the terminal in Sta. Rosa City in Laguna, while those coming from the North Luzon Expressway are told to use the terminal in Valenzuela City, instead of entering Edsa.Based on the initial plan, Metro Manila-bound passengers can transfer to city operating buses that will take them to their destination in Metro Manila. The MMDA is also implementing the no loading and unloading policy for provincial bus along EDSA.

