Pacquiao is honorary Korean envoy for public diplomacy

Legendary Filipino world boxing champion and Senator Manny “Pacman” Paquiao has received another accolade when the Embassy of the Republic of Korea designated him as Honorary Korean Ambassador for Public Diplomacy and President of the Platinum Jubilee Committee to commemorate the 70th year of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and the Philippines Korean Ambassador Han Dong-man formally handed the honorary title to Pacquiao during a ceremony held at the Korean Embassy in Makati on Monday. The appointment was made on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee (the 70th anniversary) of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Korea on March 3, 1949. In an e-mail to the Philippine News Agency, Han said that “Pacquiao was recognized as the perfect candidate for this position because he is a man of great discipline and determination, having risen from a life of adversity to achieve success not only in the ring of professional boxing but also in the arena of politics and governance, and also because he is exceptionally popular all over the world as a legendary athlete with boxing championship titles in eight divisions. “Notably, Sen. Pacquiao is beloved not only in the Philippines but likewise in Korea. When he and his family went to Korea in December 2017, he was named as Seoul global ambassador for his leading role in enhancing the relationship and exchanges between Korea and the Philippines,” Han said.During his vacation in Korea, Pacquiao also appeared in the Korean variety show, “Infinite Challenge,” which was viewed by millions of Koreans and Filipinos, the Korean envoy added. Han also said that “Pacquiao donated his entire TV appearance fee to ‘Loving Hands,’ an NGO that provides one-on-one mentoring to single parents, children, and teenagers.” Han cited Pacquiao’s “accomplishments in sports and politics, coupled with his family values and Christian charity, as well as his esteemed status in the Philippines and in Korea, that give him the ability to act as a vital link to further strengthen relations between the two countries in the wake of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Korea.”