ALL SECTIONS
Monday March 25, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘Villagers can help revive Manila Bay’

posted March 24, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  Manila Standard
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu is counting on barangay leaders to do their share in the Manila Bay rehabilitation by cleaning up the esteros, rivers and tributaries that flow into the polluted bay.

“It is the barangay captains who can solve the problem of Manila Bay,” he told village executives. The cleanup of the bay rests on them. That is how much I trust them,” he added.

Leaders of  at least 200 barangays surrounding the river systems of Pasig-Marikina-San Juan, Muntinlupa-Parañaque-Las Piñas-Zapote, and Malabon-Tullahan-Tinajeros were present during the dialogue held at Bayview Park Hotel in Manila recently.

Cimatu reminded the barangay officials of their duty to enforce environmental laws, particularly the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 and the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004.

“It is the responsibility of the local government units and the barangay captains to implement the environmental laws correctly,” he said.

He said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is offering its assistance to the barangay officials in fulfilling their mandates, including the relocation of illegal settlers along esteros and rivers.

He urged barangay leaders to exercise political will in guarding against informal settler families trying to return to riverbanks and esteros despite being relocated. 

The DENR chief enjoined them to take part in the simultaneous cleanup of esteros and rivers around Manila Bay scheduled on March 31.  

“Once and for all, we will clear the waterways of garbage,” he said. 

Topics: Roy Cimatu , Department of Environment and Natural Resources , Manila Bay , Philippine Clean Water Act , Ecological Solid Waste Management

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard