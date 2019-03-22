Cops nab fellow cop with shabu in Las Piñas checkpoint

posted March 21, 2019 at 11:00 pm by Joel E. Zurbano March 21, 2019 at 11:00 pm

Policemen arrested a colleague in possession of prohibited substance during a checkpoint operation in Las Piñas City early Thursday morning. Metro Manila police director Guillermo Eleazar identified the suspect as Police Officer 2 Alejandro Gacayan Hernandez, who went AWOL (absent without an official leave) in 2012. Eleazar said operatives of the Las Pinas City Police Community Precinct 7 caught the suspect in possession of shabu during checkpoint along Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza Uno around 4 a.m. The suspect was onboard a motorcycle with a companion identified as Binggal Servito when they were flagged down for a routine inspection. The lawmen found three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substances suspected to be shabu, a weighing scale, an improvised tooter, and a bladed knife from the suspect’s possession. Policemen arrested a colleague in possession of prohibited substance during a checkpoint operation in Las Piñas City early Thursday morning. Metro Manila police director Guillermo Eleazar identified the suspect as Police Officer 2 Alejandro Gacayan Hernandez, who went AWOL (absent without an official leave) in 2012. Eleazar said operatives of the Las Pinas City Police Community Precinct 7 caught the suspect in possession of shabu during checkpoint along Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza Uno around 4 a.m. The suspect was onboard a motorcycle with a companion identified as Binggal Servito when they were flagged down for a routine inspection. The lawmen found three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substances suspected to be shabu, a weighing scale, an improvised tooter, and a bladed knife from the suspect’s possession.Servito was also placed under arrest. The AWOL cop and his companion will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Batas Pambansa 6 in relation to violation of the Omnibus Election Code. Eleazar said with the arrest of PO2 Hernandez, the NCRPO under his leadership “will do everything to cleanse its ranks of scalawags and undesirables in order to realize a trustworthy, credible and reliable police organization.”

