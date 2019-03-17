Younger bets lead poll in NCR—survey

Younger and incumbent leaders remain top choices for Metro Manila voters this coming May elections based on a latest survey conducted by RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. Abigail Binay of Makati City (71 percent), Joy Belmonte of Quezon City (75 percent), Imelda Calixto-Rubiano of Pasay City (67 percent), Lino Cayetano of Taguig City (73 percent) and Robert Eusebio of Pasig City (69 percent) will most likely win in the mayoralty race in the May 13 midterm polls based on the non-commissioned survey conducted on March 1-10, 2019. The survey, covering 3,500 registered voters in the National Capital Region, also showed that former Manila vice mayor Isko Moreno is the leading candidate for mayor in the city with 42 percent. Moreno’s rivals incumbent Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada got 30 percent while former mayor Alfredo Lim posted a voter preference of 20 percent. In Makati City, incumbent Mayor Abigal Binay still enjoys a strong lead of 71 percent against her brother, Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay who posted a 27 percent rating. Their father former Vice President Jejomar Binay is also running to represent the city’s first district in the House of Representatives. Former Taguig City congressman and film director Lino Edgardo Cayetano is the leading candidate for mayor in the city with 73 percent as against the 20 percent of his rival Taguig-Pateros Rep. Arnel Cerafica. Cayetano is the brother-in-law of incumbent Mayor Laarni Cayetano, who is on her third and final term as city chief executive. Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte remains as the top choice for mayor with 75 percent over Rep. Vincent “Bingbong” Crisologo with 24 percent while former congressman Chuck Mathay received only one percent. Incumbent Pasig City Mayor Roberto “Bobby” Eusebio is also way ahead at 65 percent compared to Vico Sotto, son of “Bossing” Vic Sotto and actress Coney Reyes, who got 27 percent voter’s preference. Congressman Toby Tiangco, who is running for Navotas mayor, is up by 58 percent against his rival Dan Ang who posted 24 percent.Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, who is on her third and last term as incumbent Pasay City representative and sister of incumbent Mayor Antonino Calixto, is the leading mayoralty candidate in city with 67 percent. Rubiano’s rival Chet Cuneta, brother of megastar Sharon Cuneta and son of the late longest serving Pasay mayor Pablo Cuneta, posted only with 18 percent. Mayor Rex Gatchalian (92 percent) in Valenzuela City, Mayor Edwin Olivarez (45 percent) in Parañaque City and Mayor Lenlen Oreta (48 percent) in Malabon City also led in the poll. Former San Juan vice mayor Francis Zamora is in a close fight with incumbent Vice Mayor Janella Estrada. Zamora leads by only one point with 45 percent in the city’s mayoralty race. In the cities of Mandaluyong, Caloocan and Muntinlupa, incumbent candidates also pulled away in the survey with Mayor Carmelita Abalos (87 percent), Mayor Oscar Malapitan (90 percent) and Mayor Jaime Fresnedi (61 percent) leading in their respective rankings. The other leading May 2019 candidates for mayor in Metro Manila, based on the survey, also include Imelda Aguilar (70 percent) of Las Pinas City, Marcelino Teodoro (87 percent) of Marikina City and Miguel Ponce III (57 percent) of Pateros town. Dr. Paul Martinez of RP- Mission and Development Foundation Inc., said the firm would continue conducting independent surveys dubbed as “Halalan 2019 NCR Survey” for the May 2019 elections. The question asked for the mayoralty race—“If elections for mayor are to be held today near your place, who among the following candidates will you vote for?”