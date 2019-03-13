BI agents arrest 3 Korean fugitives

posted March 12, 2019 at 10:50 pm by Vito Barcelo March 12, 2019 at 10:50 pm

The Bureau of Immigration arrested three foreigners, two of them fugitives in their own country while another was apprehended for possessing fake travel documents. Arrested were two Koreans, identified as Oh Gwangrok and Park Seungjae, and Salman Khan, a Pakistani. The two Koreans fugitives were nabbed in Manila and Mandaluyong in separate operations by operatives from the bureau’s fugitive search unit. “We are sending them back to Korea where they are wanted by authorities for serious offenses. The Philippines is not a sanctuary for foreign criminals,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said. FSU operatives headed by BI intelligence officer Bobby Raquepo arrested Oh in the vicinity of Remedios Circle in Malate, Manila, who is wanted for fraud involving US$48,000 and embezzling a victim’s car worth US$41,000. Vito BarceloPark, on the other hand, was arrested inside his unit at the Tivoli Garden Residences in Mandaluyong and wanted for smuggling and violating Korea’s customs act. Khan was arrested when he tried to leave the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for presenting fake travel documents.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.