PAO to challenge Duque case dismissal

PAO chief Persida Rueda-Acosta

Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Rueda-Acosta on Tuesday vowed to challenge the Department of Justice over the dismissal of charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. The Justice department found probable cause to indict former Health Secretary Janette Garin for the deaths of eight children who received anti-dengue vaccine shots, or Dengvaxia.“The panel found sufficient evidence that Garin and the other respondents circumvented various regulations in the purchase of P3.5 billion worth of Dengvaxia vaccine which constituted proof of their reckless imprudence,” it said. But the DoJ cleared Duque from any culpability. “We will file a motion for reconsideration [to hold] Zuellig Pharma, the Department of Health and Philippine Children’s Medical Center’s contractor [liable],” she told the Manila Standard.“More than 10 children died after receiving the Dengvaxia vaccine in November 2017. He disregarded the warnings of the Filipino experts last March 27, 2016 and November 2016 during congressional hearings,” she said. She added Duque also ignored the “admissions” of the giant French pharmaceutical Sanofi Pasteur Inc. about the “fatal side effects” of the vaccine. “We have not yet received a copy of the resolution up to now. That is why we cannot still file a motion,” she said.