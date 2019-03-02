FDA raids erring firms in Davao, Antipolo

Food and Drug Administration agents on Wednesday simultaneously swooped down on two establishments of the Misumi Direct Sales cosmetics distribution company in Antipolo City and Matina, Davao City for selling or offering for sale unregistered beauty and skin-whitening products. FDA Director General Nela Charade G. Puno said the two Misumi Direct Sales branches, owned by one Donnah Mae Martinez-Miranda, faces consequential administrative sanctions if found guilty of violating rules and regulations on FDA-issued license to operate (LTO) and Certificate of Product Registration (CPR). The Misumi branch in Davao City was ordered padlocked by the FDA after the respondents failed to present a valid FDA-issued License to Operate during the implementation of the agency’s Summons. The establishment was also found to be selling unregistered Bihaku Aha Blue Booster with Blueberry Fruit Extract 50ml skin-whitening products. In the Antipolo City raid, FDA agents seized P220,560.00 worth of unregistered Bihaku Whitening Lotion with SPF 60 200 ml; Bihaku Aha Blue Booster with Blueberry Fruit Extract 50 ml; and Seoul Beauty Pore-Fect Powder Infuse with Snail SPF45 30 ml. FDA agents initially conducted surveillance and test-buys at the Misumi Direct Sales branch at #25 Maya Avenue, Okinari Bldg., Marville Park Subdivision, San Roque, Antipolo City while another group of agents conducted same strategy at same store’s branch at Unit 11, 2nd Flr., Vastland Bldg., McArthur Highway Cor. Topaz St., Matina, Davao City before simultaneously implementing the FDA-issued legal orders at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Puno said the seized products were part of the 34 unregistered and potentially hazardous cosmetic products that are subject of the FDA’s public advisory (No. 2018-167) issued on May 3, 2018.In the FDA’s public advisory, all concerned establishments were warned not to distribute or sell such products while all local government units (LGEs) and law enforcement units were requested to ensure that said products are not sold or made available in their localities or areas of jurisdiction. Pursuant to Republic Act No. 9711, otherwise known as the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without proper authorization from FDA is prohibited. “Accordingly, the seized unregistered health products from Misumi Direct Sales have not gone through the verification process of the FDA, and the agency cannot guarantee their quality, efficacy and safety. The use of such violative products may pose potential health hazards to the consuming public,” Puno said. She said potential hazards on cosmetics products come from heavy metal ingredients such as mercury that may result to adverse reactions like skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure.