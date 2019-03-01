Yedda cites firefighters’ heroism

Tingog Sinirangan party-list first nominee Yedda Marie Kittilstvedt-Romualdez on Thursday sought the continued inspection of residential homes and buildings for possible fire hazards as she cited the heroism of the country’s firefighters and volunteers whose ‘’ or care for others has been saving lives, homes, and properties from destructive fires. Romualdez made the statement following the Tingog party-list’s recent relief operation for the fire victims in Brgy. Narra in Catarman, Northern Samar where a total of 81 families were affected with 61 houses totally damaged and 20 partially damaged during the fire incident. With the annual observance of the Fire Prevention Month this March, Romualdez, congresswoman of the First District of Leyte, also underscored anew the need to modernize the Bureau of Fire Protection. “For us to help prevent fire, we should always adhere in the promotion of public safety and follow safety measures,” said Romualdez, who chairs the House committee on accounts. Romualdez extolled the spirit of volunteerism of the firefighting community, adding that this should snowball support to their mission in the name of public safety. “We commend our firefighters and volunteers whose proudest moments are to save lives, homes and properties. They are always there, night and day, for us and not giving up the battle despite physical limitations and lack of support for their welfare,” Romualdez said. Romualdez is the wife of former House Independent Bloc Leader and ex-Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, president of both the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa) and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), who is running for Leyte congressional district.She stressed the need to provide fire trucks, fire stations and modernized firefighting equipment for the majority of towns in the countryside. “We have to seriously invest more in modernizing the BFP for the best interest of the nation. Let us build fire stations and purchase modern equipment for our firefighters,” said Romualdez. Romualdez also cited the need for Congress to appropriate funds for the BFP to embark on modernizing the “equipment of fire fighters” aimed at preventing the loss of lives and properties, adding that “unreliable safety equipment” of them should also improve. “Their act of bravery as firefighters is a greatest accomplishment already because they are involved in a very noble calling and indeed, they very selfless people who put their lives on line. It is important for us not to forget them, instead we should always recognize and celebrate their heroism,” Romualdez said. “The lives of our firefighters and fire victims are also in great danger if our firefighting equipment is not reliable,” she added.