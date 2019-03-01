PDEA nabs government physician, 6 others in drug buy-bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a government physician and six others in a buy-bust in Mandaluyong City on Thursday early morning. PDEA’s Special Enforcement Service director Levi Ortiz presented the suspects to the media. Those arrested were Vanjoe Rufo de Guzman, a doctor of the Department of Health in the National Capital Region; Francis Gerald Pabunan Fajardo, alias Rain, an events organizer; Keanu Andrea Flores, a varsity lawn tennis player; Mohammad Abdullah Duga, alias Shenin; Michael Melegrito Tan; Mohammad Arafa Morsy, alias Rafa, and Mark Adrianne Reyes Echauz. In a related development: • The DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development said it was appalled to learn about the recent involvement of De Guzman during the PDEA buy-bust operation done in a Mandaluyong Condominium last Feb. 27, 2019. It said De Guzman was a regular DOH employee from February 2015, but he had been on AWOL (Absence Without Official Leave) status since November 26, 2018. Despite written directives for him to report immediately to the office, the DOH said De Guzman had failed to comply. The DOH said this had prompted the MMCHD to issue an Order of Separation and commence disciplinary proceedings, in consultation with the Civil Service Commission, for his eventual dismissal from the service,” siad the DOH in a statement. “We reiterate our full support for President Rodrigo Duterte’s fight against illegal drug operation and its use. All DOH-MMCHD employees, regardless of employment status, are subjected to Annual Mandatory Random Drug Testing,” added the DOH.According to Ortiz, De Guzman was using his own unit at No. 4 JK Tower III, Burbank California Garden Square in Barangay Highway Hills as a drug den, and that the suspects were injecting liquid shabu into their system. PDEA is readying the filing of charges of violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Section 6 (Maintenance of a Drug Den), Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Section 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia), Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the DoH doctor. The rest would be charged with violation of Section 7 (Visitors of a Drug Den). De Guzman yielded one big knot-tied transparent plastic of suspected shabu of 50 grams worth P340,000, one sachet of shabu residue, one plastic sachet of shabu residue, six plastic sachets, five bottles of liquid substance suspected to be ecstasy worth P30,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia, including syringes. Ortiz said PDEA conducted a six-month surveillance operation on de Guzman since November last year. According to PDEA, De Guzman’s clients were college students, event organizers and several celebrities.