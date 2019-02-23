PNP officer nabbed for extortion

A police senior officer was nabbed by operatives of the Philippine National Police Counter-Intelligence Task Force for alleged extortion in Tanza, Cavite Friday morning. CITF agents and PNP Intelligence Group arrested Supt. Armandy Dimabuyo, chief of the 402nd Cavite Maritime Police Station in Barangay Julugan V, in an entrapment operation inside the police facility at 7 a.m. In a report to PNP Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde, CITF Commander Senior Supt Romeo Caramat said the operation stemmed from complaints of several owners of motorized banca regarding the suspect’s alleged demand for money amounting from P19,000 to P21,000 a month from the fishermen association. CITF operatives pounced on Dimabuyo, now in police custody, while in the act of receiving the marked money from the complainant amounting to P18,000, Caramat said. Caramat added the filing of appropriate criminal and administrative cases was underway against the PNP official.Caramat said Dimabuyo would be facing criminal and administrative cases. Caramat said the unwavering efforts by the CITF to arrest erring police personnel was part of the PNP internal reform program of Albayalde. He urged the public to report any complaints involving improper acts of all personnel in their respective areas. This developed as Chief Supt Rodelio Jocson, director of the PNP Maritime Group, relieved all personnel of the Cavite Maritime Station and subsequently replaced them with the Special Operations Unit of the Maritime Group under Supt. Gaylord Tamayo.