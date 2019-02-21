Finish projects on time, DPWH told

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on Tuesday told public works officials to finish their projects on time and not exceed the budget alloted for such projects. During the meeting of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Works and Highways that Arroyo attended, she inquired from Department of Public Works Highways officials on the status of the implementation of the flood control master plan and other issues in the system in Passi, Iloilo. Rep. Bayani Fernando of Marikina City, committee chairman, called the meeting with the public works officials to hear their briefing on the project. DPWH Project Director Patrick Gatan explained that the Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility Phase 2 (IPIF-2) shall provide infrastructure projects for the purpose of flood control and water resources management by reducing the risk of flood events and increasing preparedness in affected communities of six river basins in the Philippines, including Jalaur River in Iloilo. The panel was pleased to find out that Phase 2 is already moving forward. Arroyo said Rep. Jerry Treñas of Iloilo City will be instructed to announce the good news to his constituents. Gatan noted that the DPWH was not able to complete the IPIF-Phase 2 due to several reasons, including the 3,000 squatters occupying the surrounding areas of the Jalaur River. Because of the squatters, the department plans to construct a retarding pond upstream of the river to reduce the flood flow coming from there. This would be included in DPWH’s 2019 master plan. Gatan told the legislators that they will begin with the procurement of the right of way, and subsequently the construction of the flood control system. Meanwhile, Fernando recommended that the DPWH first build the canal along Jalaur River to create a boundary.“If you reduced the flooding right away, they will encroach further and it will make the waterway narrower,” he said. Fernando also advised the DPWH officials to use amphibious equipment to dredge the lahar that is causing the riverbanks to constrict. As mayor of Marikina, Fernando, an engineer, solved the locality’s flooding problem that had plagued it for more than 50 years. Arroyo directed public works officials to confirm if they do not have the needed equipment for the project prompting Gatan to promise that he will confer with the Bureau of Equipment on the matter. “You can begin immediately as soon as you find the amphibious equipment. Congressman Treñas will give the good news to his constituents. You better make sure that [it] will happen,” Arroyo told Gatan. Treñas expressed his gratitude to the Speaker as the flood control project will greatly help Iloilo. The Committee will reconvene after March 8, 2019 to discuss updates on the IPIF-1.