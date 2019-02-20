Duterte signs law extending INC’s telecom franchise

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law extending the franchise of Iglesia Ni Cristo’s telecommunications services, allowing the religious sect to install and operate private telecommunications services for another 25 years. Duterte approved Republic Act No. 11219 on Feb. 14, 2019. The Palace, however, only released the document on Tuesday. Under the new law, the INC will now be able to “construct, establish, install, maintain, lease, purchase, operate, and carry on a private telecommunications and electronic communication services throughout the Philippines, between the Philippines and other countries and other territories, and including outer space as public interest may warrant.” “For this purpose, the grantee is hereby bestowed the right to construct, establish, install, maintain, lease, purchase, and operate the corresponding transmitting and receiving stations, satellites, lines, systems, networks, international gateways, local exchanges, and platforms as it may consider necessary, convenient, or reasonable,” the law stated. INC Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo has been serving under the Duterte Administration as the President’s Special Envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns since February 2018. Duterte has also approved another 25-year franchise renewal of Ermita Electronics Incorporated, currently known as G. Telecoms to operate a radio communications system in the country through RA 11204.He also greenlighted the provision of a franchise for MORE Electric and Power Corporation to distribute electricity in Iloilo City. Meanwhile, through RA 11193, which was signed last Jan. 18, 2018, a franchise was also granted to Malindang Broadcasting Network Corporation to operate radio and television stations in Mindanao. As the President signed the franchise of media entities, the franchise renewal application of ABS-CBN, on the other hand, is still pending before the committee on legislative franchises since Nov. 16, 2016. According to the House of Representatives, ABS-CBN’s application to seek another 25-year franchise is still pending under House Bill No. 4349. Its current franchise will expire in 2020. In his speeches, the President had said he would reject the renewal of the media network’s franchise for supposed biased reporting and allegedly “swindling” him during the 2016 presidential campaign.