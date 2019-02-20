Pedophile American priest arrested

posted February 19, 2019 at 10:50 pm by Joel E. Zurbano February 19, 2019 at 10:50 pm

Authorities arrested an American Catholic priest wanted for various sexual offenses, including cases involving minor altar boys, both in his country and in the Philippines. Metro Manila police director Guillermo Eleazar on Tuesday presented to members of the media the suspect Fr. Kenneth Pius Hendricks who was arrested also by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Stephanie Bowman, US magistrate judge of the US District Court in Ohio on Nov. 11, 2018, Hendricks was charged with “engaging in illicit sex with a minor in a foreign country, punishable by fines and/or up to 30 years in prison. Eleazar said he personally served another five arrest warrants against Hendricks now detained in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan in Taguig City.He added the five warrant of arrests came from the Eight Judicial Region Trial Court Branch 16 Naval, Biliran issued by Judge Constantino Esber for Acts of Lasciviousness and Child Abuse filed against the foreign priest. “The implementation of the warrant of arrest this morning was a joint effort of the Regional Special Operations Unit - NCRPO, the Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit and the US Department of Homeland Security,” said Eleazar.

