MIAA starts renovating Terminal 2 at NAIA

The Manila International Airport Authority has started renovating Terminal 2 of the country’s main gateway, airport general manager Eddie Monreal announced on Monday. “It is now in full swing despite the challenges, we shall proceed as planned. I say challenge because we are business as usual despite ongoing works. We hope to deliver on our promise to finish everything by March next year,” the MIAA chief said. The project involves the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal’s architectural face lifting with the replacement of damaged floor finishes, restoration and chemical cleaning of stained floor finishes in the arrival and departure passenger movement areas. Monreal said damaged ceilings of NAIA Terminal 2 will be replaced while 32 sets of skylight roofing will be repaired. He added seismic and expansion joints at general areas, baggage claim area, and elevated roadway are to be replaced as well. “Walls, columns, beams and soffit finishes at the arrival and departure passenger movement areas, aerobridge areas and elevated roadway will be upgraded,” he said. Replacement of glass doors at the pre-departure gates and fixed bridge gates, cleaning and polishing of metal frames, metal louvers and claddings will be undertaken. Monreal said marked improvement will soon greet passengers with the expansion of the departure check-in hall and the arrival baggage area.“The work would include construction of a drop wall, installation of structural framing, installation of new glass wall panels and partitions, glass doors and metal ceiling panels,” he said. To complement the expansion of these two areas, there will be an installation of an additional air-conditioning system, power, lightings, fire protection, electronics, and communications systems. The construction of a power room is necessary to host additional power supply requirements for these additional installations. “The exterior of the building will have its share of fixing as exterior ledges, walls, beams, soffit, pathways, and pocket gardens undergo waterproofing works,” added Monreal. Additional tubular bars at the bottom of existing railings will be put in place for the safety of well-wishers. “Passengers will be happy to see a much-improved flight information display system and take delight listening to a new public address system after completion of the project,” said Monreal. Prior to the rehabilitation project, MIAA has added a total of nine comfort rooms at the passenger movement areas in the year 2018. “Given the spatial constraints that we have in Terminal 2 vis-a-vis the growing passenger traffic, we assure air travelers that we are doing all we can to be of better service to them,” the MIAA chief said. “We appeal to all airport users to bear with us at this time.”