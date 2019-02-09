PDEA, police arrest four drug dealers

Joint elements of the National Capital Region Police Office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested four suspected drug dealers and seized P3.5 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.
NCRPO director Guillermo Eleazar identified the suspects as Ruby Balani, Joshua Salazar, Mary Jane Duran and Mineya Amorine, who used the aliases of Belle, Kalbo, Beng and Aira in their drug dealing activity.
He said his men in close coordination with PDEA and Quezon City police operatives conducted the anti-drug operation inside Super Savers Hotel along E. Rodriguez Avenue in Barangay Dona Imelda around 2:30 am.
Eleazar said they conducted the buy-bust following a surveillance operation on the illegal activity of the suspects, a notorious group operating in various motels and apartelles in Quezon City.
“Information regarding the illegal activities of the suspects came from a concerned citizen through our asset. After surveillance and intelligence monitoring, the buy-bust operation was hatched last night,” he said.