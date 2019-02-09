2 Indian nationals die in plane crash

Two Indian nationals on board a Cessna plane were found dead Friday morning, four days after their two-seater training aircraft plane went missing following a touch and go landing at Subic Airport.
Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines media communications chief and spokesperson Eric Apolonio identifed the fatalities as Capt. Navern Nagaraja and his student pilot Kuldeep Singh.
“The joint task force assembled to locate the victims penetrated the crash site and found the two victims burned beyond recognition,” said Apolonio.
Apolonio said the victims’ cadavers have been airlifted by a Philippine Air Force helicopter and initially brought to the Command Center in Barangay Mabiga, Hermosa, Bataan before turning them over to Orani town.