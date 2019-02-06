TUCP welcomes ‘legitimate’ Chinese workers in PH

Labor group Trade Union Congress of the Philippines welcomes prospective Chinese investors and capitalists who want to do business in the country as long as they follow, respect and comply with the country’s business and labor laws. The TUCP also welcomed Chinese workers into the country, but said they should legalize their stay, follow and respect the laws particularly with regards to the Alien Employment Permit. TUCP president Raymond Mendoza said that with AEP or a Special Working Permit, foreign workers are protected by the country’s labor laws and regulations from abusive employers and businesses and afford the same labor rights and privileges Filipino workers enjoys under the country’s existing laws and customs. “We also encourage them to organize and form themselves into unions so that they will have security of tenure, ensured wages and benefits, and guaranteed social protection insurance,” Mendoza said. “We are also looking forward to the synergy that Filipino and Chinese workers may be able to forge through sharing of skills and technologies for the benefit and development of our industries needed by our country to further grow and prosper more,” the labor group leader said.Meanwhile, the Federation of Free Workers urged the Department of Labor and Employment to observe the Labor Code in providing foreign workers with AEP. “Employment of non-resident aliens is regulated by DOLE and permit from it is required before they can be allowed to work in our country under Article 40 of the Labor Code,” the labor group said in a statement. “The DOLE should focus on protecting our jobs from being taken by illegal aliens. An AEP is one of the requirements for the issuance of work visas to foreigners who intend to engage in gainful employment in the Philippines,’ the FFW added.