Monday February 4, 2019

‘NDF man killed over fund misuse’

posted February 03, 2019 at 11:50 pm by  Brenda Jocson
Tuguegarao City—Randy Felix Malayao III, the slain consultant of the  National Democratic Front, was sentenced by the revolutionary justice system or kangaroo court for increasing the sum of revolutionary taxes or permit to campaign  and  permit to win  from political aspirants in Region II, Region I and Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR), police said.

This development belied the claim of the CPP-NPA leadership who put the blame on President Duterte and the Armed Forces of the Philippines  for what they called ‘summary execution’ of leftist symphathizers like Malayao, police said.

Malayao  doubled the amount of PTC and PTW to 100%, defying the Communist Party hierarchy, according to a statement from the  PNP Regional Office2. Malayao was accused of pocketing the money  for himself and to another ranking member of the CPP-NPA Agnes Mesina, whom Malayao eloped with lin March 2018, the PNP RO 2 said.

Malayao had collected  P1 million  from congressional candidates, instead of   the   P500,000.00 as set by the CPP-NPA, police said.

 Police said that for provincial candidates instead of collecting P400,000.00,  Malayao charged  P800,000,00. For vice governor candidates, instead of collecting P80,000.00, Malayao asked for  P160,000.00 each. For City Mayor  aspirants,   Malayao imposed  P600,000.00 on each candidate. For vice mayoralty candidates,  he charged  P400,000.00. 

Malayao double the amount fixed by the  leadership of the CPP-NPA for his personal gains. Malayao’s PTC-PTW operations were felt by local politicians not only in Cagayan Valley but also in Region I and Cordilleras, police said.  

“The dispute  within the CPP/NPA is a serious matter. The violations of “financial opportunism” and “sexual opportunism” are severely dealt with by the revolutionary movement. As serious offenses, these violations could have been penalized by death by the revolutionary justice system,” said PNP PRO2.

Investigation conducted by PNP PRO2 further divulged that Malayao was questioned by his party top brass on how he managed the party funds for the whole Cagayan Valley front especially in the “Lakbayan” activities in 2017. Malayao was said to have released meager amounts and had withheld the bigger sums  resulting in  the failure of the CPP-NPA to achieve the targeted number of participants.

Some active members of the CPP-NPA who were close friends of the victim disclosed that because of these corruption charges brought to the central Committee, Malayao went into hiding. His family and relatives could not reach him since early last year.

Amid growing curiousity over the   identities of Malayao’s  assassins, the CPP-NPA yesterday released  a new press statement  condemning the summary execution of Malayao and  blaming  President Duterte and the military.

CCP founding chair Jose Ma. Sison made the remark even after the Palace already expressed its condolences to the bereaved families of the slain communist.

“The CPP denounces the Duterte regime’s foulest move in sowing false information surrounding the murder of Ka Randy Malayao,” Sison said in a statement.

“This aims to cover up the responsibility of state agents, specifically Rodrigo Duterte’s death squads, which he himself ordered to carry out the killing,” he added.

According to Sison, instead of conducting a probe on the “brutal murder” of Malayao, the Philippine National Police Regional Office 2 busies itself in “covering up” the incident. 

qOn Wednesday, Malayao, 49, was shot dead as he was sleeping inside a commuter bus in Brgy. Darapidap, Aritao town, Nueva Vizcaya.

The bus parked for a stopover when a gunman fired two shots at the communist consultant,   leaving the crime scene with a backup companion in a getaway motor vehicle. With Nat Mariano

