2 bodies retrieved from Agusan Norte landslide

Soldiers and police rushed to a village landslide site in Agusan del Norte and retrieved two of three miners, part of 11 who went to the area last week for what authorities called a treasure hunting activity. The bodies of seven who died from the landslide in Mount Manhupao in Jabonga have since been identified by rescue officials. Police identified the fatalities as Rene Gan-ungunIligan, Ramil Naño Iligan, Casiano Tagunsulod Iligan, Rex Penig, Tata Salasay, Jay-ay Matanog, and a certain Gang-gang, all residents of Surigao del Sur. Two have remained missing, according to officials. Maj. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., Commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command, directed military units in Agusan del Norte to assist provincial disaster workers recover the bodies of two reported missing believed underneath thick mud at the slope of Mt. Manhupao. “Provide search and retrieval capability and other humanitarian assistance to the Agusan del Norte Provincial Disaster Rick Reduction Management Office without compromising the safety and security of our responding troops and other search and rescue groups,” said Santos.The victims were in their bunkhouse and about to sleep when rocks and mud from the mountain cascaded onto them, burying the victims. One survived. Reports said all the victims were involved in treasure hunting in the rugged terrain in the tri-boundaries of Santiago and Jabonga towns, 25 kilometers from Brgy Santiago of Santiago town, mainly accessible by foot lasting 8 to 10 hours of walking and river crossing. The two missing victims were a certain Jay-ay of San Miguel, Surigao del Sur and one Gang-gang of Sibagat, Agusan del Sur. The lone survivor, identified only as a certain Allan, was brought to the Cabadbaran City District Hospital for treatment. The landslide was reported by Emma Suyod, Chief of the ADNPDRRMO citing that the mudslide was caused by torrential rains.