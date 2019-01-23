MIAA set to implement P414-million major projects

The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced it was set to implement this year major projects worth P414 million. These projects include the reconstruction of Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Terminal 1 Arrival Extension and improvement of the Greeter’s Area and Parking area; Replacement of air-conditioning chillers at the Terminal 2; and upgrading of paging system at Terminal 3. “These aimed to further improve our service and for the safety and convenience of air travelers,” said MIAA general manager Eddie Monreal. Aside from these projects, the MIAA is also hastening the completion of five ongoing projects worth P814 million. Included in the ongoing projects are the repair and upgrading of Taxiway Hotel (H-1) and runway markings—Charlie 1, Charlie 2, Charlie 3, Charlie 4, and Charlie 5. The consultancy service for this project is ongoing and the target date for completion is in June 2022. Also being implemented are the milling, paving and overlaying of Runway 06/24, the detailed and engineering design and construction management system of Runway 13/31 and maintenance services for the Mitsubishi elevators, escalators, and moving walkways in NAIA terminals 1, 2 and 3. Three months ago, NAIA was listed in the top 10 most improved airports in the 2018 World Airport Awards by Skytrax. NAIA ranked number 10 in the survey while Fiumicino Airport in Rome bagged the top spot followed by Perth Airport in Australia and Calgary International Airport in Alberta, Canada.Completing the list of 10 most improved airports were Taiwan Taoyuan, Athens, Nadi, Monreal, Moscow Sheremetyevo, and Houston Intercontinental. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are voted for by air travelers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. The 2018 Awards are based on 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires completed by over 100 different nationalities of airline customers during the survey period. In October 2017, online travel site Guide to Sleeping in Airports also excluded NAIA in the list of the worst in the world. Based on the Guide to Sleeping in Airports 2017 review, Juba International Airport in South Sudan topped the list of Worst Airports in the World. Upon assumption of office in July 2016, Monreal instituted numerous reforms and improvements to better serve the passengers and users of the four terminals of the country’s premier airport.