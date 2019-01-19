Use geohazard maps, Poe urges LGUs

Senator Grace Poe wants to find out if local government units are making full use of the government’s geohazard maps that could spare communities from the impact of natural disasters, if not lessen their vulnerabilities. Poe visited Albay and Camarines Sur on Thursday to check the condition of the calamity victims and distribute relief goods to the families affected by Tropical Depression “Usman” last month. She said the hazard maps could be a good guide to make communities safe from the possible effects of landslides and flooding subce the maps can identify the landslide and flood-prone areas in the country. Are the LGUs using them, are they aware of the maps and do they know how to use them?” Poe said. “This data should be maximized to strategically mitigate disasters such as landslides. These should be effectively integrated in land use planning, land development, disaster risk reduction, and climate change adaptation,” she added. Poe said knowledge of the geohazard maps will help local government units in dealing with the kind of environment that they have. She urged local governments to undergo training on how to use the maps and pass it on to the communities. “The river here- Bicol River, I am pushing to give it funding to dredge because it overflows even with the slightest rain,” she said.Aside from the geohazard mapping, Poe is pushing for a law that would create the Department of Disaster Resilience and Emergency Management. Filed as Senate Bill 1735, the measure seeks a new agency which will have the authority in the policy-making, planning, coordination, implementation and evaluation of programs relating to disaster risk reduction and management. Poe cited the need for enhanced coordination between the national government and local government units to effectively respond to the needs of communities before and after calamities, such as typhoons. “Dapat talaga aside from the geohazard mapping, magkaroon ng separate department ng disaster resilience; kasi ang nangyari, kunwari dito nagkaroon ng landslide o nagkakaroon ng problemang ganyan, ang tagal bago makakuha ng mga equipment para magkaroon ng rescue operation. ‘Pag may Department na ganito, dapat may mga local offices para ‘pag mayroong sakuna mabilis ang response time,” Poe said. “Isa pa, ‘pag nagkabaha o bagyo, hindi naman pagkatapos ng bagyo ay tapos na ang trabaho, mayroong relocation, may rehabilitation, mayroong patuloy na suporta sa pagkain, sa magsasaka, kailangang may nakatutok diyan,” she added.