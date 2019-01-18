ALL SECTIONS
Friday January 18, 2019

DICT unveils nat’l cyber intel platform

posted January 17, 2019 at 10:50 pm by  Manila Standard
THE Department of Information and Communications Technology launched a platform for intelligence sharing to monitor threats and defend the country’s cyber ‘infostructure’ from cyberattacks on Wednesday in Mandaluyong City.

The Cybersecurity Management System Project is set to be completed within the year, starting from the issuance of the Notice to Proceed last Jan. 15.

“This kick-off for the CMS project is a great cue for us to keep taking bold action in this gargantuan task of safeguarding our citizens in the cyber realm,” Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. said.

Rio said the centralized monitoring platform would enhance the country’s ability to act on threats, before, during, and after cyber attacks.

Engineer Allan Cabanlong, DICT assistant secretary for Cybersecurity and Enabling Technologies, said the project’s first phase would cater to 10 government agencies that were identified as priorities. It would also monitor cyberthreats in the dark web in support of law enforcement authorities, defense, and drug enforcement agencies functions as needed.

The agencies are the DICT, the Office of the President, the Department of Finance, the Department of Energy, Department of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Council, the Department of Budget and Management, the Presidential Communications Operations Office, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the Department of National Defense.

The platform aims to build the resilience of the country, as part of the National Cybersecurity Plan 2022, the vision of which is to reach the state of having a “trusted and resilient infostructure.” 

Topics: Department of Information and Communications Technology , DICT , Cybersecurity Management System Project , cyber ‘infostructure’ , cyberattacks

