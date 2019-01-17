Fugitive ex-Chinese official nabbed

THE LAST SMILE. Chinese fugitive Xie Haojie breaks into a full smile as he is escorted Wednesday by Chinese police at the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission office in Manila after his arrest in the Philippines. He is wanted by Beijing for his alleged

involvement in economic crimes and corruption in China to the tune of P11 billion. Norman Cruz

Immigration operatives arrested a former ranking Chinese government official who is wanted in Beijing for corruption in Pasay City. The arrest of Xie Haojie was carried out by BI-Fugitive and Search Unit in coordination with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission after the Chinese embassy sought the government’s help for the immediate arrest of the former Chinese official. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the 49-year-old Xie was arrested at his unit at the Shell Residences Condominium bldg. along Sunrise Drive, Pasay City.Morente said Xie, who is wanted for corruption and economic crimes, hid in the country for almost a year after fleeing China to evade prosecution for his criminal offenses. The Chinese government earlier launched an all-out campaign against corruption which cracked down against abusive government employees, including high-ranking officials. “He will immediately be deported back to China so he could face the cases lodged against him. His name will also be included in our blacklist to prevent him from re-entering the Philippines,” said the BI chief. “We will not tolerate the presence of undesirable aliens using the Philippines as a hideout. Fugitives will be sent back [to their country] to face their crimes,” he added.The case was coordinated to the BI and the PACC by Chinese authorities. The two agencies then conducted a coordination meeting to track and locate the whereabouts of Xie. “The PACC was informed of this case by their counterpart in China, and they immediately coordinated the details to us. We wish to thank PACC Chair Dante Jimenez and his team for their partnership in this case. This shows that if government agencies work together, they will be able to achieve so much,” he said. “The Philippines and China will continue to strengthen our cooperation in going after Chinese fugitives hiding in our country, including former government officials wanted for corruption,” Morente said. At the time of his arrest, Xie was already categorized as an undocumented alien because his passport has been revoked by the Chinese government. Morente said he is looking forward to more partnerships with PACC and other government entities in tracking and locating illegal aliens in the country.