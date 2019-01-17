Batocabe replacement takes oath of office

posted January 16, 2019 at 11:05 pm by Maricel Cruz January 16, 2019 at 11:05 pm

A new party-list lawmaker who replaced murdered Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe on Wednesday took his oath of office before Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo during plenary session at the House of Representatives. House Majority Leader and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., chairman of the House committee on rules, named the new lawmaker as Ronald S. Ang. Ang is the fourth nominee of Ako Bicol who replaced Batocabe, the first nominee.Batocabe, a mayoralty candidate in Dagara town in Albay, and his police escort’s, SPO1 Orlando Diaz, were killed last Dec. 22 while they were leaving a gift-giving event in Barangay Burgos in Daraga. The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed double murder and frustrated murder charges against Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo and his alleged cohorts in Albay for the murder of Batocabe and Diaz.

