CIDG files ‘admin’ case vs Baldo

Aside from murder and frustrated murder, Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of AKO-Bicol Party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe has been charged with an administrative case before the Office of the Ombudsman. The case was filed by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. Batocabe was slated to run against Baldo in the mid-term elections in May. Baldo was earlier charged with murder for the killing of Batocabe and his aide, Senior Police Officer Orlando Diaz, and the wounding of seven others last Dec. 22, 2018, during a gift-giving activity in Daraga. Baldo, however, has denied the allegations. Meanwhile, Batocabe’s murder has prompted the Commission on Elections to place Daraga under its control until the end of the election period.Aside from Daraga, the Comelec also placed Cotabato City under its control after the southern city was bombed on New Year’s Eve. The bombing left at least two people dead. Under the law, the Comelec can place any area under its immediate control if there is a history of or there is a prevailing intense political rivalry among contending parties, as these could lead to violence. Once an area is under Comelec control, the commission is given full control and supervision over law enforcement agencies and military officers assigned to the said area. The election period officially began last Sunday, Jan. 13.