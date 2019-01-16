Motorists advised on new traffic scheme

posted January 15, 2019 at 11:05 pm by Joel E. Zurbano January 15, 2019 at 11:05 pm

Authorities on Tuesday advised motorists to expect a stop-and-go traffic scheme along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue and other parts of Metro Manila during the state visit of Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena to the country from Jan. 15 to 19. Maithripala was scheduled to arrive in Manila Tuesday. In its advisory, the Metro Manila Development Authority stated that possible traffic disruptions could be experienced in the vicinity of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, roads in Makati City’s central business district, Pasig commercial district, Manila City and Quezon City when the Sri Lankan leader’s vehicle convoy passes by. “A full stop of traffic would be observed and be opened immediately as convoy passes through,” the MMDA advisory stated.Maithripala is visiting the Philippines at the invitation of President Rodrigo Duterte. The occasion is the first high-level visit by a foreign government leader to the country this year. Assistant Foreign Affairs Secretary Elmer Cato said Maithripala will be holding bilateral talks with Duterte and will also visit the Asian Development Bank in Manila and the International Rice Research Institute in Los Baños.

