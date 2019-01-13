NCRPO recruits 366 new officers

The National Capital Region Police Office has recruited 366 new officers as the police force strengthen its thrust to be more professional and responsive to the country’s security, protection and national development. NCRPO director Guillermo Eleazar administered the oathtaking of the new batch of recruits composed of 85 women and 281 men in a simple ceremony held in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City. Eleazar is optimistic that the latest batch of police recruits will reinforce the dedicated and committed members of NCRPO in its intensified campaign against any form of criminality and its Internal Cleansing Program. The recruits, who have temporary rank status as police officer 1 (PO1), will become permanent after completing the year-long training. The oathtaking ceremony serves as their entrance to undergo the Public Safety Field Training Program for one year wherein they must endure the painstaking physical conditioning to develop their efficiency and to instill discipline and camaraderie within them. “They will undergo the Public Safety Basic Recruit Course [PSBRC] training for the duration of six months at the Regional Training Center and another six months of Field Training Program. During the training, the recruits will be exposed to police science, combat and tactics, operations and traffic procedures, among others,” said Eleazar. The NCRPO chief said the training is aimed at measuring the endurance and determination of the new recruits as well as to further introduce them the Police Operational Procedure and Basic Laws; and non-academic such as self-defense and firearm proficiency that will enhance their competence, and institute their proficiency in the field of investigation, patrol and traffic management.He added that their performance rating within the training will be their requisite to get their permanent status in the National Police. Eleazar reminded the recruits to strongly uphold their sworn duties and put it into action to serve and protect the nation. Eleazar said that his office will never tolerate the presence of scalawags in the organization as he reiterated in his order to strengthen the implementation of the NCRPO’s anti-criminality operations within Metro Manila. He reiterated that the NCRPO is supporting the directives of the PNP chief Oscar Albayalde to intensify the Internal Cleansing Program and commits to provide police officers who are capable and morally upright. Albayalde urged the police officers to continue their exemplary performance and be an inspiration to their colleagues, shield the public from all forms of criminality and lead the PNP to continue its mission.