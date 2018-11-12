1,737 kilos of double dead meat seized

Cavite—Authorities seized around 1,737 kilos of “double dead” meat worth P300,000 while conducting an inspection among meat vendors at the city public market over the weekend.
George Garcia of the National Meat Inspection Service along with Cavite City chief veterinarian Anna Teresa Baleda and the city police mobile patrol team were conducting joint inspections at the meat section of the city public market in Barangay 27 when they spotted the double dead meat, more popularly known as “botcha.”
The team confiscated some 1,737 kilos of assorted double dead meat that include pork, chicken and beef.
These were allegedly peddled by meat vendors identified as Rosauro Estacio, Renato Melitante, Soledad Joyes, Salvador Bangalisan, and Merson Marasigan.
The NMIS office said it issued summons and warnings to the involved meat vendors instead of bringing them to the police station.
“Double dead” fail to pass an NMIS examination and are cheaper than regularly priced meat.
Authorities cautioned consumers not to buy tainted meat as this may cause food poisoning, among other diseases.