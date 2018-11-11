ALL SECTIONS
Nov 11, 2018

Group seek passage of positive discipline bill

posted November 11, 2018 at 10:30 pm by  Rio N. Araja
An organization of teachers and school officials is urging the House of Representatives to pass the legislation of the positive and non-violent discipline bill.

Teachers belonging to the Positive Discipline Advocates of the Philippines called for an end to physical and humiliating punishment against children.

The group was joined by Save the Children Philippines and Philippine Educational Theater Association.

The bill, entitled Promoting Positive and Non-Violent Ways to Discipline Filipino Children, is now on its third and final reading at the Senate and on its second reading at the House of Representatives.

“PDAP believes that as ‘second parents,’ teachers and educators play an important role in fulfilling the right of children to protection, specifically, in ensuring that they are disciplined in a positive manner,” the group said.

Zaida Padullo, PDAP founder and principal of the Judge Feliciano Belmonte Sr. High School, said: “If a student is treated aggressively, the student would rebel. But if treated with empathy, compassion, and understanding, they would open up and unload their real problems.”

Marichu Carino, PETA’s advocate right to safety zone program manager, said inflicting pain to teach discipline should not become the norm.

“We need to facilitate a process that replaces corporal punishment with positive discipline,” she said.

Topics: House of Representatives , non-violent discipline bill , Positive Discipline Advocates of the Philippines , Save the Children Philippines

