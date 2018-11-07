ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday November 7, 2018

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Bill to upgrade salary grade of Comelec employees backed

posted November 06, 2018 at 11:40 pm by  PNA
Efforts to upgrade the salaries of Commission on Elections employees and reorganize the poll body’s offices have been given a push in the Senate.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, last Oct. 23, filed Senate Bill No. 2082 to address the notable disparity in the salary grades of Comelec employees with those in other government agencies despite having similar qualifications or equivalent positions.

“It is about time that Congress responds to their call for adequate adjustments in their remuneration,” Sotto said in the explanatory note of his bill titled “An Act Reorganizing the Comelec Offices”.

The Comelec Employees’ Union has, for decades now, been continuously asserting their right to substantial and just salary increases and the principle of equal pay for equal work has not been felt by them.

“Equal pay for equal work in government service is the goal of the proposed legislation. It can only be realized through reclassification and upgrading of their current plantilla positions, particularly in the Comelec main and field offices. Furthermore, it is believed that an increase in their salary will be an effective deterrent to graft and corrupt practices,” Sotto said.

The bill is seen to benefit the constitutional body’s 5,000 employees nationwide. A counterpart measure has also been introduced at the House of Representatives by Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Reps. Gary Alejano, Francisco Datol, and Feliciano Belmonte Jr.

It also seeks to institute regional and provincial offices and divide the National Capital Region into five administrative districts.

“The Comelec may delegate its powers and functions or order the implementation or enforcement of its orders, rulings or decisions through the heads of its field offices,” Sotto said.

All remaining rank and file plantilla positions in the Comelec’s main and field offices shall be reclassified and upgraded accordingly, he added.​

Topics: Commission on Elections , Vicente Sotto III , Comelec Employees’ Union , Gloria Macapagal Arroyo , Gary Alejano , Francisco Datol , Feliciano Belmonte Jr

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard