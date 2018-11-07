QC approves fare increase

QUEZON City Mayor Herbert Bautista has approved a fare increase for 24,700 public tricycles. City Ordinance 2575 gave way for the tricycles from P8 to P9 per person for a regular trips and from P16 to P18, and an additional P1 for every kilometer thereafter for a special trip. He approved the increase in response to fluctuation in fuel prices. The measure cited the excise tax imposed on gasoline under Republic Act No. 10963 or Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law for the increase. “Seven years had passed and despite the increase in fuel commodities since 2011, particularly in December 2016 when the average price for gasoline was listed at P46.30 based on the Department of Energy oil monitor, and the swelling demand for its services, fare in tricycles for hire have not been increased,” it read. The last tricycle fare increase was in 2016 under Ordinance 2466-2016 setting the minimum fare at P8 for a regular trip and P16 for a special trip.Senior citizens, persons with disabilities and students who enjoy a 20 percent discount rate will be charged P7.20 every regular trip, plus .50 centavos for every kilometer thereafter in regular trips. Meanwhile, Bautista on Tuesday spearheaded this year’s C40 Asian Adaptation Forum at Novotel Manila in Cubao. The three-day forum that started yesterday includes sessions on policy formulation and dialogue as well as a workshop for city officials on urban flooding, one of the main climate hazards affecting the region. Under the administration of Bautista, the city government was able to craft and implement an effective environment code toward environment protection and waste management.