PCSO opens 2 new branches, 2 more before year ends

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan said they have opened two new provincial branches in Mindanao recently and will open two more before the year ends. “We are proud to announce that PCSO has recently inaugurated and opened provincial branches in Maguindanao and Surigao, and by December, we will open two more in Agusan del Sur and Guimaras, with the aim to serve the people better,” Balutan said. In an interview at “Mandirigma sa Kawanggawa” program aired over DzRH, PCSO Assistant General Manager for Branch Operations Remeliza Gabuyo explained that with the four new offices PCSO will now have a total of 67 PCSO provincial branches nationwide. “By opening more branches, our services are reaching out to people where they needed most. These provincial offices act as a mini-PCSO. They are responsible with the fund generation and fund provision in their areas of responsibility,” she said.Each branch will now be in-charge of sales and collections of Lotto, Small Town Lottery, Keno and Sweepstakes (fund generation); and will be responsible for the fund provision or managing its funds for charity purposes. Gabuyo also disclosed that PCSO will be creating more satellite offices in the National Capital Region to decongest the main office of work load and charity work.