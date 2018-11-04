MARHO holds 23rd Breeders Championships

The Metropolitan Association of Race Horse Owners holds the prestigious MARHO Breeders Championships today, Sunday, Nov. 4 at Sta. Ana Saddle & Clubs Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite. MARHO hosts one of the biggest racing events in the Philippine horse racing industry­—its annual MARHO Breeders’ Championships. For the coveted MARHO—San Miguel Beer Classic race, watch out who among the following athletes will get the trophy —Kanlaon, Bull Session, Stand in Awe, Salt and Pepper, Lucky Toni and Mandatum. MARHO has 4 stakes races today plus the annual Ambassador Danding Cojuangco Cup and the 2nd Leg of the 3yo Open Challenge Series, sponsored by Philracom. This year’s MARHO Racing Festival is another milestone for its members as they invite the racing public to witness the continuation of this grand racing tradition.MARHO would like to thank their major sponsors for all their support—San Miguel Corp., Philracom, Andok’s Litson Corp., Sta. Ana Park and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Special thanks as well to the following: Ciara Marie Abalos Foundation, PAGCOR, Uratex Foam, Esicor Incorporated, Manila Horse Power Organization, SC Stock Farm, Inc., DLTB Bus Co., Dr. Nicomedes G. Cruz, Bingson U. Tecson, Shelltex Bed and Siomai House. For the free stud services of their select stallions, MARHO extends its gratitude to Herma Farms and Stud Inc, Stormbred Farm, Antonio V. Tan, Jr. and professor Benhur Abalos. Lastly, for the special prize for all the winning grooms, thank you to Eduard Vincent M. Diokno. Please watch the races today and be a part of this racing tradition.